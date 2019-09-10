Home

Jean C. Sapovits, 84, of Upper Dublin, on September 4, 2019, after a long period of suffering with dementia. Beloved wife of Kenneth Sapovits: mother of Robert (Gita) of Rydal, Steven (Susan) of Norristown, and John of Cobleskill, NY; loved by grandchildren Kyle, Selena, and Vivian. Jean is a retired RN, and has donated her body to the Humanity Gifts Registry for medical research. A Memorial Service at Church On The Mall, Plymouth Meeting, is being planned for later this month.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019
