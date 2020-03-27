The Reporter Obituaries
Jean Tarquinio-Lepko, 83, of Warrington, formerly of Hatfield, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph John Lepko. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the website for up-to-date information. Memorial contributions can be made to University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving/ways-to-give To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Warrington www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020
