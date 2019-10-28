|
|
Jeanette Aschenbrand, 97, of Harleysville, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Aschenbrand, who passed away in 1992. Survivors include two children, Joel Aschenbrand and his wife Debbie of Oley and Deb Aschenbrand Keller of Woxall; a sister-in-law, Helen Lehmann; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and a great-great niece. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jeanette’s name can be made to Grand View Hospice, https://www.gvh.org/grand-view-health-foundation-main/, or the Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, http://peterbeckercommunity.com/ways-to-give/donate-now/. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019