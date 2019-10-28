The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Aschenbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Aschenbrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Aschenbrand Obituary
Jeanette Aschenbrand, 97, of Harleysville, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Aschenbrand, who passed away in 1992. Survivors include two children, Joel Aschenbrand and his wife Debbie of Oley and Deb Aschenbrand Keller of Woxall; a sister-in-law, Helen Lehmann; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and a great-great niece. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jeanette’s name can be made to Grand View Hospice, https://www.gvh.org/grand-view-health-foundation-main/, or the Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, http://peterbeckercommunity.com/ways-to-give/donate-now/. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now