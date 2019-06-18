The Reporter Obituaries
More Obituaries for Jeanette Gerhart
Jeanette C. Gerhart

Jeanette C. Gerhart Obituary
Jeanette C. Gerhart, 82 of Telford, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was the wife of Richard L. Gerhart. A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, June 21 at Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd, Telford, 18969, where a viewing will be held from 10-10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com. Arrangements are by the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Reporter on June 19, 2019
