Jeanette Ruth Harper
Jeanette Ruth Harper, 99, of Harleysville, died Aug. 10 in her home. She was the widow of Michael Lee Harper, and daughter of the late Russell H. and Velma A. Harper. Mrs. Harper had been employed by the former Harleysville Insurance Co. for 45 years, retiring in August 1986 as supervisor of data processing. She was born June 15, 1921, on the Harman Homestead near Schwenksville. She graduated from the former Schwenksville High School in 1940 and attended the Lansdale School of Business. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Congregational Church, Zieglerville, where she served as organist and choir director for many years, also teaching Sunday school. She was a member of Peter Becker Community auxiliary and did volunteer work at the Harleysville facility. She loved to cook and entertain, always extending a warm welcome to friends and family, often hosting relatives from West Virginia. She also liked to visit shut-ins. Mrs. Harper loved her home, built for her by her husband in 1958. She enjoyed gardening and will be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens. She especially loved those waffles with strawberries and LOTS of whipped cream served at Franconia Heritage Restaurant. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Merle Harman, wife of the late Charles Harman. She is survived by her dear friend and companion, John Kile, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Aunt Ruth will be greatly missed by her family. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ E.C. Church, Zieglerville, 1132 N Gravel Pike, Zieglerville, PA 19492 or Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
