|
|
Jeanne Grater, 64, of Harleysville, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was the wife of Douglas Grater for 26 years. Born in New London, CT, Jeanne was the daughter of the late William T. and Diana C. (Cooper) Atkins. In addition to her husband, Jeanne is survived by her children, John P. Grater, of Hatfield; Diana G. Grater, of Philadelphia; her three sisters, Nancy Earnshaw and her husband, Neil, of Long Beach, CA; Susan Simon and her husband, Richard, of Pennsburg, and Amy Nees and her husband, Glenn, of Telford; three nieces, Andrea Simon, Monica Nees, and Jeanette Nees; and her in-laws, Paul M. and Grace Y. Grater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, William Moyer. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (Ridge Valley), 910 Allentown Road, Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery (Ridge Valley), Sellersville. Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019