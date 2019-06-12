The Reporter Obituaries
|
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA
Resources
Jennaro Rose Obituary
Jennaro C. Rose of Neshaminy Falls in North Wales, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was 87. Jennaro (Jerry) was born in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School (1949) and of Temple University. Jerry worked as an Educator. He started out in the School District of Philadelphia as an elementary teacher. In Philadelphia he advanced to Human Resources hiring teachers for the district. Missing the interaction with the children, Jerry took his principals exam, passing with honors. He moved in to the Upper Merion School District of Philadelphia to become the Principal of Bridgeport Elementary School. In September of 1971, he left Bridgeport to open the Neil Armstrong Middle School in Bristol Township. His career took him to become the Principal of Jefferson, Maple Shade and Mary Devine Elementary Schools. Jerry was like a big kid himself. He was always planning fun and educational activities for the students, even dressing up for Halloween. He retired in 1991. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Jerry enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed music and dancing. He played in Temple University’s band. He played the clarinet and saxophone. He loved adventure and the outdoors. He moved to Morgantown PA in 1995 and lived there for several years. Always making friends wherever he went, he was always helping people, friends and family. Jerry had a horse named Poco and enjoyed many years of western riding. He loved his poodles, Lady and Jenna. Always active and on the go, you never knew where you would see Jerry driving his golf cart with Jenna riding shotgun. His neighbors enjoyed his company. Bocce Ball was one of his favorite late life activities. Jerry loved his family very much. He is survived by his five children Lynda Dempster, (Gary), J. Brett Rose, (Diane), Joseph Rose, Jacqueline Rose and David Rose; and nine grandchildren Christina Bonaccorsi; Joseph Bonaccorsi; Gena Bonaccorsi; Lauren Rose; Kyle Rose; Emily Rose; Angelica Rose; Anya Javorka; and Joseph J. Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Avenue, Chalfont PA where his viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA. In lieu of flowers, the Rose Family has requested donations in Jerry’s name to Temple Health Kidney Transplant Program at giving.temple.edu/givetotemplehealth or Temple University Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 82765, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont, PA www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on June 13, 2019
