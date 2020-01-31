|
Joan Plawa Lattanze, 85, of Hatfield died January 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul P. Plawa, Sr. & Augustine J. Lattanze. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 40 North Main Street, Hatfield, Pennsylvania 19440 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lamb Foundation, 114 N Main Street, North Wales, PA 19454. Please write “Joan Lattanze” on the memo line. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020