|
|
Joan M. (Zeigler) Roberts, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday April 11, 2020. Joan lived a full, vibrant life, was fun-loving, quick-witted and spoke her mind freely. Her overarching gift was hospitality, she loved children, and could make the simplest games last for hours. Her energy was contagious and her laughter constant. Many experienced her fierce competitive side while also enjoying her delicious home cooking. She was generous with her time and always thinking of others. Joan was born the youngest of 6 in Sellersville, PA to the late Maurice and Kathryn Zeigler. At a young age Joan helped grow the family business, Zeigler’s Apple Cider. She was in North Penn High School’s first graduating class of 1956, then shortly thereafter set off for Boston, MA to attend Eastern Nazarene College. In June of 1960 - she graduated with a degree in Education followed on June 11 by her wedding to Branson Roberts. They were just 2 months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. Joan graciously supported and was a contributing partner to Branson as a Nazarene pastor. Together they encouraged and supported others while receiving the blessing of many friendships in return. Their family grew as did their adventures, along with cross-state moves in ministry beginning in Nazareth, PA and continuing to Washington DC, then on to Quincy, Mass. They landed in Kentwood, MI in 1974 where she was very active in organizing children’s and women’s ministry programs at Grand Rapids First Church of the Nazarene for 16 years. Joan always had an open-door policy to church members, friends and those in need, providing warmth, light and laughter with a generous helping of delicious home-cooking. During this time in Kentwood she was employed at McDonnell Douglas. As her children moved on with their own families, she and Branson circled back to Boston, MA where she worked at Milton Academy and American Baptist State Office along with continuing to practice hospitality to others and supporting each other. In 1999 Joan found out she had Parkinson’s disease but refused to let the disease define her or slow her down. She continued to have an active role in her grandchildren’s and family’s lives. Later in life Joan and Branson moved to Telford, PA where she was surrounded by her sisters, brothers and extended family for 14 years. They frequented the family cabin “Zigs Twigs,” played countless card games, along with singing, bowling, scrapbooking, and reminiscing. Strong supporters of family, Joan and Branson moved to Jenison, MI in 2017 to live closer to grandkids and reconnect with old friends while creating blessed new friendships. Joan continued to enjoy card games, puzzles, crafts, and sharing her wisdom of cooking and canning. If you played Spades with her, you knew she was going “Nil” every chance she could! Joan is lovingly survived by her husband and full-time caregiver Branson; her children, Becki and Brian Brown, Branson Roberts and Carmen (Saunders), DeAnn and Todd Winter, Jeff Roberts and Kristin (Nairns). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Megan Roberts, Tyler Roberts, Braydon Brown, Austin Roberts, Barak Brown, Lauren (Roberts) Woodward, Kayla Winter, Brandon Winter, Allison Winter, Emma Roberts, Ashlyn Roberts, grandchild number 13 due in September; and 4 great-grandchildren Blake, Whittley, Ellie and Nora Roberts. Additional survivors include siblings/spouses: Lorraine (Zeigler) Gery, Betty (Zeigler) Hespell, Ken Zeigler and Faye (Homme), Harvey Freed, Gloria (Godshall) Zeigler, Dorothy Alcorn, Joann and Jim Sheets, Lois Howard, Carol Thomas, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was preceded in death by her grandson Logan Winter, brother Paul Zeigler, brother-in-law Pete Hespell, and sister Grace (Zeigler) Freed. Memorial services will be held at 5pm on Sunday, June 28 at Grand Rapids International Fellowship (Grand Rapids 1st Church of the Nazarene) as well as 11am on Saturday, July 18 at Fairview Village Church in Eagleville, PA. A fellowship meal to follow both services.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 19, 2020