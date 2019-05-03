|
|
Joan H. Roming, 88, of Lansdale, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center - Montgomery, Norristown. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Roming and the late Col. Edward B. Vogel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 15th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 4, 2019