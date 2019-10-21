|
|
Joanne E. Bryers, 70, of Lansdale, on October 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Joanna Hoekstra (Jason), Jake Kelly (Lizanne), and Jennifer Kelly, her grandchildren Riley Hoekstra, Jack Kelly, George Kelly, and Maura Kelly, her brothers John J. Bryers Jr., Joel Bryers (Mary Beth), and Jeffrey Bryers (Sharon), her sister Jane Bryers, and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents John J. Bryers Sr., and Ann S. Bryers (nee Sopko), and her granddaughter Rachel Hoekstra. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11am at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale PA 19446. Viewing in church from 9am to 10:45am. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Peace Valley Holistic Center, 224 Old Limekiln Rd., Chalfont, Pennsylvania 18914 (peacevalleyholisticcenter.com) or Child Development Foundation, 2500 DeKalb Pike, Suite 100, Norristown, PA 19401 (www.childdevelopmentfoundation.org) Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home of Willow Grove, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019