The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Bryers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Bryers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Bryers Obituary
Joanne E. Bryers, 70, of Lansdale, on October 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Joanna Hoekstra (Jason), Jake Kelly (Lizanne), and Jennifer Kelly, her grandchildren Riley Hoekstra, Jack Kelly, George Kelly, and Maura Kelly, her brothers John J. Bryers Jr., Joel Bryers (Mary Beth), and Jeffrey Bryers (Sharon), her sister Jane Bryers, and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents John J. Bryers Sr., and Ann S. Bryers (nee Sopko), and her granddaughter Rachel Hoekstra. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday October 25, 2019 at 11am at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale PA 19446. Viewing in church from 9am to 10:45am. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Peace Valley Holistic Center, 224 Old Limekiln Rd., Chalfont, Pennsylvania 18914 (peacevalleyholisticcenter.com) or Child Development Foundation, 2500 DeKalb Pike, Suite 100, Norristown, PA 19401 (www.childdevelopmentfoundation.org) Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home of Willow Grove, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now