Joanne McGlinchey

Joanne McGlinchey Obituary
Joanne McGlinchey, of Towamencin Township, passed in peace on her 64th birthday surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Vincent Garrity. In addition to her husband Vincent, Joanne will forever be remembered by her children, Nicole Anders, Robert F. DeFinis, Sheena M. DeFinis-Janton, Nicholas R. DeFinis; grandchildren, Aiden, Gabriella, Roslyn, Robbie and Penelope; her sisters, Lisa and Patty; and her brother, Joseph; along with their spouses, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, February 23 after 1:00 PM in St. John’s UCC, 500 Main St., Lansdale, where her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Operation Scarlet at www.operationscarlet.com.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020
