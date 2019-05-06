|
John W. Adams, 90, of Telford, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown Twp. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to the late Dorothy B. (Coyle) Adams who died in 2012. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Friends may call 10:30-11 AM. Interment will follow in Christ Reformed Cemetery at Indian Creek in Telford. Memorial contributions may be made to Neshaminy Manor Activity Fund, 1660 S. Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976 or to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 N. Chapman Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at: [email protected] www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on May 7, 2019