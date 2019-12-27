|
John Thomas Bonasera, 89, a resident of Brittany Pointe Estates and formerly of Plymouth Meeting and Long Island, NY, passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Marjorie A. (nee Exley) Bonasera. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1930, he was a son of the late John J. & Gladys G. (nee Hawkins) Bonasera. John graduated from Bayside High School in Queens, NY in 1948 and attained his BA and BS degrees in Physics from Lafeyette College in 1952 and 1955 respectively. During this time he joined the military, graduating from the U.S. Army Ordinance School in 1952. He achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant before being honorably discharged in 1954. Following his service, John began his career as an electrical engineer with ARMA and Sperry Rand Corp. on Long Island. He went on to work many years in the General Electric Aerospace Divisions, located in Utica, NY and King of Prussia, retiring in 1992. Outside of work, his passions were spending time with family, playing golf and duplicate or social bridge. A lifelong baseball fan, he avidly followed the Brooklyn Dodgers in his early days and then changed his loyalties to the Phillies after moving to Pennsylvania in 1966. He also enjoyed watching professional golf, and football. After retirement, he volunteered repairing equipment for the blind, and in various capacities at Brittany Pointe Estates. In addition to his wife Marjorie, John is survived by his children, Cynthia Palen (Frederick “Bill”, Jr.), of Collegeville, Jean M. Bonasera (G. Scott Erickson), of Brooktondale, NY, John M. Bonasera (Kelliann), of Trappe, James D. Bonasera (Uldana), of Eagleville; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his brother, William F. Bonasera, of Ft. Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Bonasera. A memorial service will be held in the Auditorium at Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale on Saturday, January 11th at 10:00am. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center ImmunoRevolution Fund at 3535 Market Street, Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 28, 2019