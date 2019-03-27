|
John Deskiewicz, 78, of Bartow, FL and formerly of North Wales and Roxborough passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Tampa, FL and was born September 17, 1940 in Norristown. Survived by loving wife, L. Nevada Deskiewicz; sons, Christopher J. Deskiewicz (Karen), Mark J. Deskiewicz (Jennifer), and Robert Deskiewicz; grandchildren, Danielle, Brandon, Jonathan, Samantha, and Tyler. Visitation will begin 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 p.m. including services by the Palestine Roxborough Masonic Lodge #135 and Signet Chapter O.E.S., Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road, North Wales, PA 19454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Montgomery Square United Methodist Church. Please read full obituary and leave online condolences at www.hancockfh.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 1, 2019