Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
John A. Glorioso, 95, of Lansdale, passed away April 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Pauline E. (Fretz) Glorioso who died October 26, 2004. Born June 28, 1923, in Lansdale, he was the son of the late Felix and Grace (Gagliano) Glorioso. Mr. Glorioso was a longtime employee and engineer for US Gauge. He was a former member of St. Stanislaus Church, Lansdale. John was a proud Army veteran serving during WWII, and was honorably discharged January 4, 1946 achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his service time he achieved several honors and medals. He fought in North Africa, Italy, Normandy Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. Additionally he earned the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, the Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge and the Good Conduct Citation. He was a member of the VFW, and the American Legion, Lansdale. He was a person who simply loved to have fun, dancing, eating shrimp with an occasional beer, and watching old time movies. More than anything else he loved his family and friends unconditionally. His survivors include three step children, Joseph Klaumenzer (Donna), Green Lane, Thomas Klaumenzer (Cammae), Las Vegas and Vera Bickley (Harold), PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two children, Darlene Glorioso and John A. Glorioso; nephews Bob Glorioso and Joe Shedal. The family will receive friends starting 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, with Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to “American Legion post 0206, 43 W 2nd St, Lansdale, PA 19446.”
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 8, 2019
