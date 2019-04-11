|
John Robert “Bob” Hunsberger, 91, of Hatfield died peacefully on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband, father, and Poppy to his family. Bob was the loving husband of Frances (Dusza) Hunsberger for 67 years. Bob is survived by his children Betty Ann O’NeiI (Gerry), Mary Lou Hunsberger, Linda Gauthier (Rick), John Hunsberger Jr. (Dawn), James Hunsberger, Cheryl Grasso (Tony), Donna Watkins, and Karen Dinan (Chris). He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Jennifer Feeser (Mike), Christopher O’NeiI (Adrienne), Katherine Schmit (Jeff), Theresa Rodriguez (Ruben), Katie Liddicoat (Brett), John Gauthier, Nicole Gauthier, Paul Gauthier, Stephanie Grasso, CJ Watkins, Michelle Watkins, Charissa Dinan, Caedyn Dinan, and John Dinan. Bob was blessed to know nine great-grandchildren: Molly, Lily, Brennan, Brooke, Brody, Dawson, Joseph, Nicholas, and Zachary. Bob was preceded in death by an infant son Joseph R., parents William and Florence (Stauffer) Hunsberger of Souderton; brother William, sisters Florence and Catherine. He is survived by siblings Ruth, James, Mary, and Dorothy. Bob was a graduate of Lansdale High School and Lansdale School of Business. He served in the Philippines during his service in the U.S. Army. He had a long career in Accounting and Finance at North Penn Transfer in Lansdale, PA and CBL Trucking in Delran, NJ. Bob was a man of deep faith and member of the Lansdale Mennonite Church. He was a model of loving kindness to his family. His family will always remember his wonderful sense of humor, vacations at the lake, his model train collection, amazing piano playing, or a ride on one of Bob’s vehicles (boat, snowmobile, motorcycle, lawn tractor, or cool cars). A perfect afternoon for Bob included pinochle, board games, and pretzels & ice cream with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home, 24 East Main Street, Lansdale, 19446. The family will receive friends for a viewing before the funeral from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 am.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019