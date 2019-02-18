|
|
John Lehotta, 59, formerly of Lansdale, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. John is survived by his wife Carrie, daughter Siobhan, mother Mary, brothers George and Michael, nephew Jacob, and niece Heather. A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in John's honor, to The James Fund for Life. Donations can be made at cancer.osu.edu.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019