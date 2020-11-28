John J. “Jack” Monaghan, of Upper Gwynedd, passed away on November 25, 2020. He was 72 years old. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Rosemary (Stutz) and John Monaghan. He was also the beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. (Conway) Monaghan. Jack grew up in Upper Darby and attended St. Laurence School and Monsignor Bonner High School. He was a 1970 graduate of Villanova University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and served in Navy ROTC. He continued to serve his country as a Naval officer on a minesweeper during the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, he decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and attend American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York, NY. He received his funeral director’s license in 1974. He later received his MBA from Wilmington University in 1983. Jack was the owner of Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. in Red Hill, PA, The Oliver H. Bair Co. and Montrose Cemetery in Upper Darby, and Cumberland Cemetery in Media. Jack had a true passion for his work. He was a talented embalmer and served thousands of families in his 46 years of being a funeral director. He was an extremely hard worker and instilled his drive and work ethic into his children and grandchildren. When he was not working, Jack loved relaxing on the porch at his beach house in Ocean City, NJ and spending time with friends at the American Legion. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, a cold glass of Dewars, Turner Classic Movies, ice cream, Costco, and Villanova basketball. He was always ready with a good story or a joke. His Irish wit and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jack was a proud father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his four children, Kristin Helfrick (Darrin), of Beaufort, SC, Megan Nardiello (Jeffrey), of Las Vegas, NV, Kevin Monaghan, of Red Hill, PA, and Bridget Monaghan Wible, Esq. (Andrew), of Springfield, PA; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, McKenna, Oliver, Finnegan, Gavin, and Anna; two sisters, Maureen Monaghan, of Pompano Beach, FL, and Rosemary Giangiulio (Daniel), of Sewell, NJ; his companion, Heather Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Gerald Monaghan. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Laurence’s Catholic Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. A viewing will precede Mass from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM in church. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Interment with military honors will be in Cumberland Cemetery, Media, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name are requested to: American Legion Post 524, PO Box 363, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Oliver Bair & Monaghan Funeral Homes. (610) 449-8585.