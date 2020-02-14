The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. O'Hara III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. O'Hara III Obituary
John T. O’Hara III, 37, of West Point, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born February 14, 1982 in Norristown, he was a son of Dawn (Burns) O’Hara (Rick Hunter), of West Point, and the late John T. O’Hara, Jr. John was an avid lover of the outdoors including but not limited to hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was employed with Horgan Brothers, Inc. & DECA Construction (Dan Mallozzi) throughout his lifetime. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, John T. O’Hara IV and Camryn O’Hara; four siblings, James S. O’Hara (Carrie) of Perkasie, Jason M. O’Hara (Holly) of Souderton, Jennifer L. Christakos (George) of Hatfield, and Rick A. Hunter (Barb); his grandmothers, Nancy Burns of Telford, Phyllis Burns of Lansdale, and Lenora O’Hara of Harleysville; two nephews and a niece, Hunter, Carter and Skyelin; and a large extended family, including his uncle, Pat O’Hara of Harleysville; and aunt, Donna Solomon (Ron) of Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James L. Burns, Jr., John T. O’Hara, Sr., and Richard J. Hunter; three cousins, Ronald Solomon, Jr., Michael Jansen, and Brent Jansen; and aunt, Louise Interrante. Relatives and friends may call after 12:00 Noon on February 22, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -