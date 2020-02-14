|
John T. O’Hara III, 37, of West Point, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born February 14, 1982 in Norristown, he was a son of Dawn (Burns) O’Hara (Rick Hunter), of West Point, and the late John T. O’Hara, Jr. John was an avid lover of the outdoors including but not limited to hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was employed with Horgan Brothers, Inc. & DECA Construction (Dan Mallozzi) throughout his lifetime. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, John T. O’Hara IV and Camryn O’Hara; four siblings, James S. O’Hara (Carrie) of Perkasie, Jason M. O’Hara (Holly) of Souderton, Jennifer L. Christakos (George) of Hatfield, and Rick A. Hunter (Barb); his grandmothers, Nancy Burns of Telford, Phyllis Burns of Lansdale, and Lenora O’Hara of Harleysville; two nephews and a niece, Hunter, Carter and Skyelin; and a large extended family, including his uncle, Pat O’Hara of Harleysville; and aunt, Donna Solomon (Ron) of Hatfield. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James L. Burns, Jr., John T. O’Hara, Sr., and Richard J. Hunter; three cousins, Ronald Solomon, Jr., Michael Jansen, and Brent Jansen; and aunt, Louise Interrante. Relatives and friends may call after 12:00 Noon on February 22, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020