Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Joseph Bohar Obituary
Joseph Bohar, 91, of Lansdale, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Mateychak) Bohar, his wife of 60 years. Born March 20, 1928 in Gates, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Bohar. Mr. Bohar was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps who served as the first radar specialist on the B-36 “Peacemaker.” After his discharge, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Physics from West Virginia University. Mr. Bohar founded the Antenna Corporation of America in 1970. He continued to own and operate the business until retiring in 2015 at the age of 87. During his career, he worked with many notable people in the defense and commercial industries. Joe’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Dr. Joseph A. Bohar of Lansdale, and Frank A. Bohar (Lisa) of Harleysville. He was preceded in death by three sisters. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Jude Church and Shrine, 321 West Butler Ave., Chalfont, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mr. Bohar’s memory to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
