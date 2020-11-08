Joseph Paul Bonfiglio, 91, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Cypress Palms of Largo, Florida. Born on March 2, 1929, in Conshohocken, PA, he was the second child of Guiseppe and Frances Bonfiglio. He had an older sister, Grace. Joe is survived by his loving wife Irene and his three children, Frances Tomei and her husband Phil of Irwin, PA, Donna Bonfiglio-Miller and her husband, Tim, of Phoenixville, PA, and Joseph Bonfiglio and his wife, Christine, of Collegeville, PA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Alison Goss, of Warrior’s Mark, PA, Ryan Tomei of Wexford, PA, Emily Miller, of Yuhzno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, Patrick Miller, of Philadelphia, PA, Robert Knoll, of Royersford, PA, Joseph Bonfiglio of Silver Spring, MD, Brian Levengood of Denver, CO, and Michael Bonfiglio of Collegeville, PA, and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Olivia Goss. He was predeceased by his sister, Grace Santangelo. Memorial donations in Joe’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
,150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004 Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph’s Viewing starting at 12:30 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will begin at 1:30 PM, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Interment will be in Stanislaus Church Cemetery. Please visit www.simcoxmcilvainefuneralhome.com
for a more detailed obituary.