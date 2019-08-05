|
Joseph N. France, 92, of Colmar, died Friday, August 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gladys (Gouldey) France, his wife of 59 years. A veteran of the US Navy, Mr. France served his country honorably during World War II. He was a longtime employee of Philco Ford, retiring in 1987. Visitation will start 9:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019