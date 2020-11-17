Dr. Joseph George Ritter, Jr., 89, beloved husband of Sherry Ritter, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020. Born on November 19, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph George Ritter, Sr. and Elizabeth Jean Simpson Ritter. He was the devoted husband of 40 years to Sherry Postlewaite Ritter. From the young age of 8 years old, in the cold blistery winters of Pittsburgh, Joe began his dedicated work ethic as a newspaper delivery boy. He would continue this path on life as he graduated high School, Penn State University and the University of Pittsburg where he received his medical degree becoming a very successful Anesthesiologist. Joe had a love of his great nation having served in the US Army stationed in Oklahoma in a MASH unit before returning to PA for his medical career. Following his discharge from the US Army, he began his first medical practice in Lansdale, PA. He was the first to begin a standalone same day Surgery Center in Lansdale. December 29, 1979, he married the love of his life, Sherry, and they remained in Lansdale until deciding to move to Greensboro, NC where they lived for 15 years. While in Greensboro, he worked for Southeastern Eye Center. Always having a love of the ocean, they made their permanent home in Myrtle Beach, following his retirement. Joe was a Godly man and loved the beauty of the earth. He felt time well spent was time with Sherry and time with nature. He would sit for hours watching the birds and listening to gospel music. Surviving are his wife, Sherry; children, William Ritter, Yvette Burke, and Alissa Pinnock. Please share memories and condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
