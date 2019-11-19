|
Joseph Michael Curley, age 72, died at his home in North Cape May, NJ on November 14, 2019. He was born to Joseph H. and Ruth H. (Nace) Curley on January 9, 1947. He was a 1964 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School in Lansdale, PA. Afterwards, Joe served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1972, specializing in Aircraft Inertial and Radar Navigation Systems Repair. After retiring from Merck in West Point, PA in 2008, Joe and Honey enjoyed their years together at home in Cape May. Joe was a devoted and caring husband, son, dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his many Harley adventures, biking, kayaking, fishing, playing guitar, and caring for and spending time with family. Joe always had a smile on his face, and tenderness in his heart, when surrounded by the little ones. He knew how to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Honey (Croul) Curley, as well as his parents, Joe and Ruth Curley, and his sister Dorothy (Dot) Smith. He is survived by three brothers: Robert Curley of Telford, PA; James (Nancy) Curley of Hatfield, PA; Michael (Debbie) Curley of Quakertown, PA; sister: Mary (Paul) Grathwohl of Greeley, PA; nieces and nephews: Bill Curley, Bob Curley, Jason (Katie) Curley, Lucas (Saovi) Curley, Melissa (Troy) Bussey, Kim (Mike) Henken, Mike Curley, Tim Curley, Ed Smith, Phil Smith and Hannah Grathwohl, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews; all whom he loved and made to feel special in every way. Joe is also survived by step-daughter Angie (Tom) Pike of Kernville, CA; three grandchildren Carrie (Jake) Miller, Kevin Wilkins, and Chelsea (Michael) Brannon and 4 great-grandchildren: Raini Miller, Chloe Miller, Jameson Brannon and Preston Brannon. Joe was always there for them in life, no matter how far apart they lived. We are grateful for the special ways Joe touched our lives. He was deeply loved, will be missed, and will forever leave a void in our hearts. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, November 25th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 20, 2019