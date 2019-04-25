|
Joseph (Joe Snow) J. Owsiak Jr. passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence. He was seventy years of age. Joseph was a resident of Old Forge, NY; he had previously lived in Prospectville, PA. Joe was born on April 29, 1948 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. He was the son of the late Joseph Owsiak Sr. & Helen Owsiak. He was a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and attended LaSalle and Delaware Valley Universities. Joe was employed at Whitemarsh Memorial Park as Superintendent from July 1, 1974 to January 2, 2017. Mr. Owsiak played in a racquetball league twice a week for over 30 years at Highpoint Athletic Club. Joe loved music, playing in bands with his father and on his own. He was an accomplished pianist and played the accordian. Joe retired to the place he loved, his and Patty’s Old Forge home in the Adirondacks, Camp Snow-A-Wana. With over 40 years of visiting the Adirondacks Joe spent time canoeing, boating, backpacking and hiking. He completed 11 High Peaks and over 100 other mountains. Joe was a passionate snowmobiler with over 100,000 lifelong documented miles and countless stories from the trail. He loved maps, driving, and exploring Upstate New York and Pennsylvania. Joe never missed a televised Syracuse Basketball game, following them throughout each season. He had a daily affection for the weather, watching the news and collecting newspapers. Joe was dedicated to documenting the life of him and his family through pictures, videos and journals that will be treasured. Joe was the beloved husband of Patricia Owsiak for forty-seven years. He was the devoted father of John Owsiak (Christina), Julie D’Aquila and Lisa Owsiak. Joe was the loving grandfather of Breanna Lee, Sierra D’Aquilla, Caitlyn Owsiak, Emma Owsiak, and Lucky Owsiak. He is also survived by his sister Marlene Vas (Joseph). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, April 29 at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd, North Wales, PA 19454. Joe’s interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B.R.A.S.S.150 Norridgewock Lake Rd. Eagle Bay, NY 13331. Joe Snow loved life and all of you! Think Snow! Condolences and memories may be left at www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019