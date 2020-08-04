1/
Joseph P. Murphy
Joseph P. Murphy, 80, of Hatfield, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine “Jerry” (Langiewicz) Murphy. Relatives and friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon (masks are required to attend). Burial will be private in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
