Joseph P. Murphy, 80, of Hatfield, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine “Jerry” (Langiewicz) Murphy. Relatives and friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon (masks are required to attend). Burial will be private in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.



