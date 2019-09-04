The Reporter Obituaries
|
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Joseph Pearson Obituary
Joseph Edward Pearson, age 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Souderton Mennonite Homes, where he and his beloved late wife Esther (Keeler) Pearson lived since 2002. Joseph was born in Haycock Twp., Bucks County and was a stone mason who worked for Wallace S. Blank Masonry, Telford, after which time he was self-employed, in the same occupation. Funeral Arrangements are by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike (Rt. 113) Telford (Franconia Twp.) Go to www.williamsbergeykoffel.com for the funeral service details.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019
