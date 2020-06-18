Joseph S. Skrzat, Jr. of Lansdale, PA passed away on June 15 at the age of 74. Born August 31, 1945, in Lansdale to Joseph S. Skrzat, Sr. and Catherine Skrzat (nee Brudzinski). He received his early education at St. Stanislaus Parish School and Lansdale Catholic High School. He graduated from Villanova University in May 1967 with a degree in accounting and earned a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy through the Navy ROTC program. Joe was on active duty as a Naval Intelligence Officer for four years, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. His tours of duty included serving with a Naval Advisory Group operating out of Danang, Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat “V.” Joe married Sharon Skrzat (nee Glenn) on May 9, 1970. Upon his discharge from the Navy in June 1971, he was appointed a Special Agent in the FBI. His assignments included the Cincinnati, Albany, NY, and Philadelphia Field Divisions. He served the last seven years of his 25-year career in the position of Principal Firearms Instructor for the Philadelphia office. He retired in August 1996 and worked part time for Hagey Coach as a motor coach operator and tour escort. His hobbies included classic cars, model trains and travel, and he had keen interests in military history, music and animal welfare. He will be remembered as a loyal person who always did everything he possibly could to help his family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughter Wendy Skrzat, his daughter Cheryl Anderson and her husband Justin, his sister Maryanne Graham and her husband Harry, his brother Stephen M. Skrzat and his wife Cynthia, and his two grandsons William and Desmond Anderson, as well as two nieces, a nephew, many cousins, and his lifelong friends Su and Than Nguyen. The family welcomes all to be a public Mass of Celebration, 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. There will not be any visitation prior to the Mass. For those attending please arrive at the church no later than 10:45 a.m., and when entering the church a facial covering must be worn and social distancing will be expected. He will be buried in a private ceremony at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to: Montgomery County SPCA @ https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/ or, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.