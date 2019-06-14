Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Timbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Timbo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Timbo Jr. Obituary
Joseph R. Timbo, Jr., age 61, of Hilton Head, SC and formerly of Lansdale, PA passed Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mr. Timbo was born December 11, 1957 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Timbo. He worked as a tax consultant and owned JR Timbo and Associates. Mr. Timbo is survived by, his wife, Peggy Timbo; Joseph Timbo III, (Kayla Johnson) and Bobby Timbo (Ellie Bibeau) sons from his first marriage to Lisa Scotti Mills; daughter, Tanya Tumas (Bill); brothers, Robert Timbo and Richard Timbo (Bridgett); and granddaughter, Paige.
Published in The Reporter on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.