Joseph R. Timbo, Jr., age 61, of Hilton Head, SC and formerly of Lansdale, PA passed Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mr. Timbo was born December 11, 1957 in Hackensack, NJ, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Timbo. He worked as a tax consultant and owned JR Timbo and Associates. Mr. Timbo is survived by, his wife, Peggy Timbo; Joseph Timbo III, (Kayla Johnson) and Bobby Timbo (Ellie Bibeau) sons from his first marriage to Lisa Scotti Mills; daughter, Tanya Tumas (Bill); brothers, Robert Timbo and Richard Timbo (Bridgett); and granddaughter, Paige.
Published in The Reporter on June 15, 2019