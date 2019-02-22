|
|
Joseph P. Wreath, 90, longtime resident of Towamencin passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Meadowood Senior Living in Worcester. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (McLaughlin) Wreath who passed away in 2007. Born February 16, 1929, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Kathryn (Hamilton) Wreath. Mr. Wreath was a graduate of Southeast Catholic High School class of 1947, and was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, and served his county as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Mr. Wreath was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church for 45 years. He was employed for 50 years at Furnival Machinery, Co. where he retired as CFO. Mr. Wreath enjoyed golfing and traveling. He was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children Patricia Fernbaugh and her husband, Marsh of Wadsworth, OH, Joseph P. Wreath, Jr. and his wife, Joy of Hatfield, Karen Pinder and her husband, Joseph, of Towamencin, Michael Wreath and his wife, Kim, of Towamencin; his brother Robert Wreath and his wife Mary Ann of Philadelphia; and seven grandchildren – Colleen Pinder, John Pinder, Emily Wreath, Brian Pinder, Kat Wreath, Adam Wreath and Hailey Wreath. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother William Wreath. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446. Burial will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. A viewing will be held for relatives and friends on Monday, February 25, from 6-8 PM at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike Skippack PA 19474, and again on Tuesday from 9:30- 10:15. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Sisters of St. Joseph Welcome Center, 728 E. Allegheny Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19134. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 25, 2019