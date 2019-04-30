The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Chon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Chon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joy Chon Obituary
Joy Chon, 79, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Leland Chon, who died in 1996. Born in Chongjin, North Korea in 1939, she was a daughter of the late Yongcho & Hongchoon Kim. Surviving Joy are her daughters, Pia Chon, of Manhattan, NY, and Pina Chon, of Los Angeles, CA; and her sister, Bok Hee Cho. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday, May 3 after 4:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joy’s memory to the Korean United Church of Philadelphia, 1200 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19126.
Published in The Reporter on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now