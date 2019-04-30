|
|
Joy Chon, 79, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Leland Chon, who died in 1996. Born in Chongjin, North Korea in 1939, she was a daughter of the late Yongcho & Hongchoon Kim. Surviving Joy are her daughters, Pia Chon, of Manhattan, NY, and Pina Chon, of Los Angeles, CA; and her sister, Bok Hee Cho. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday, May 3 after 4:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where her funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joy’s memory to the Korean United Church of Philadelphia, 1200 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19126.
Published in The Reporter on May 1, 2019