Judith Barger Rumpf, 77, of Pennsburg, PA, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home while surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond C. Rumpf, Sr.; sharing 46 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Born in Gainesville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Senora (Spurlin) Barger. Judy and her husband founded and operated Raymond C. Rumpf & Son, a fly fishing tackle distribution company for 32 years. She had a passion for quilting, won many awards at quilt shows and was known as a master quilter by her family and friends. She also enjoyed Bingo and socializing with her sisters in law. Judy is survived by her three children, Amy Watson, Cindy Rumpf Novack, and Raymond Charles Rumpf, Jr., six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of her life and visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to one of Judy’s favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.