Judith "Judy" B. (Miller) Harrar, 79, wife of Charles "Bub" T. Harrar, formerly of Lansdale, PA and most recently of Myrtle Beach, SC, went to eternal rest on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Born in Lansdale, PA, she was a daughter of the late David H. and Alice (Heckler) Miller. Judy was a 1958 graduate of North Penn High School. She was employed as a sales secretary for American Olean Tile, Lansdale. She was an active parishioner of Surfside United Methodist Church, Myrtle Beach, SC where she was an usher and a member of the Hope Circle. She was a past president of the Red Hat Society and a past president of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. In addition, she volunteered her time at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC. Judy enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing card games, cooking, reading, and crocheting. She cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, family, and her many friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Scott A. Harrar and wife Kathleen, Hatfield; Thomas D. Harrar and wife Deborah, Pottstown; one daughter, Michele L. Isabella and husband Anthony, Hatfield. Six grandchildren, Alicia wife of Thomas Badali; Tarah wife of Brian Zollo; Brooke Harrar; Brandon Harrar; Holly Harrar; and Morgan Harrar. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Isabella, and her brother, David Miller. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road, Harleysville, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Serena S. Sellers. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 773 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements are being made by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home; 359 King Street, Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020