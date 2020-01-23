Home

Judith “Judy” (Briggs) Moore, 80, of Hatfield, passed away Jan. 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Moore; mother of David C. Moore and his wife, Kathy, Wayne C. Moore and his wife, Karen, and Steven C. Moore; sister of Richard T. Briggs and John W. Briggs; grandmother of 8, and great grandmother of 2. Friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 2 PM on Jan. 26, 2020, at Immanuel Church of The Nazarene, 1260 Welsh Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Immanuel Church of The Nazarene Benevolence Fund at the address above or to the North Care Women’s Clinic, 311 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446. Sympathy cards are appreciated, please no online condolences. The complete obituary may be found at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020
