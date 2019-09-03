The Reporter Obituaries
|
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
June Kelch

June Kelch Obituary
June Kelch, 90, of North Wales, died Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene G. Kelch, who died October 7, 2009. She is survived by six daughters, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. Visitation after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of one’s choice.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019
