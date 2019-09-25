The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for June Millan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Millan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Millan Obituary
June E. Millan, 77, formerly of Hatfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2019, at The Birches, Arbour Square, Harleysville. Born July 3, 1942 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William S. and Bertha F. (Wilson) Shannon. She attended North Penn High School. She worked at Yum Yum Donuts in Lansdale, and Moore Products in Spring House, which became Siemens. June enjoyed her horses, gardening, listening to the oldies, Elvis, and loved anything with Tweety Bird. She also traveled to Hawaii, Florida, and the shore. Survivors include three children, Dawn Quinn and her husband, Thomas, of Schwenksville, Ronald Millan of North Wales, and Dean Shannon of Quakertown; three grandchildren, Melissa Quinn of Oley, Sean Quinn of Schwenksville, and Nick Shannon of Lansdale; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Kayleigh; a brother, Jim Shannon and his wife, Chris, of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by two brothers, William Shannon II and George Shannon; and two sisters, Florence Shreiber and Dorothea Palumbo. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in June’s name can be made to the Center for Dementia Research, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962 (cdr.rfmh.org). Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now