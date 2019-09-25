|
|
June E. Millan, 77, formerly of Hatfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2019, at The Birches, Arbour Square, Harleysville. Born July 3, 1942 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William S. and Bertha F. (Wilson) Shannon. She attended North Penn High School. She worked at Yum Yum Donuts in Lansdale, and Moore Products in Spring House, which became Siemens. June enjoyed her horses, gardening, listening to the oldies, Elvis, and loved anything with Tweety Bird. She also traveled to Hawaii, Florida, and the shore. Survivors include three children, Dawn Quinn and her husband, Thomas, of Schwenksville, Ronald Millan of North Wales, and Dean Shannon of Quakertown; three grandchildren, Melissa Quinn of Oley, Sean Quinn of Schwenksville, and Nick Shannon of Lansdale; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Kayleigh; a brother, Jim Shannon and his wife, Chris, of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by two brothers, William Shannon II and George Shannon; and two sisters, Florence Shreiber and Dorothea Palumbo. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in June’s name can be made to the Center for Dementia Research, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962 (cdr.rfmh.org). Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019