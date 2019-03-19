The Reporter Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Justin Richetti, 22, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Born July 18, 1996 in Lansdale, he was the son of Mark Richetti and the late Jennifer Forsythe. Justin graduated from North Penn High School with the Class of 2016. An avid sports fan, he especially loved baseball and bicycling. In addition to his father, he is survived by his guardians, Jason and Michelle Forsythe and their son, Gray, of Lansdale; siblings, Michael, Mark, and Heather; maternal grandmother, Lynda Forsythe of East Greenville; maternal grandfather, Edward Forsythe of Abington; his uncle, Hugh Forsythe (Alicia) and their daughters, Rachel, Payton, Angela, and Tessa, of Green Lane; and a large extended family, including Christine and Mark Bodde of Hatfield. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. John’s UCC, 500 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019
