K. Robert "Bob" Greiser, 72, of Souderton, suddenly passed away in the line of duty serving with the Perseverance Fire Co. of Souderton on Friday December 20, 2019.
He and his wife Phyllis (Davies) Greiser celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Sellersville, he was a son of the late Kenneth R. and Eleanor (Erb) Greiser.
He was employed as a machinist for the former AEL Co.
Bob was a member of Souderton Mennonite Church. He was a lifetime member of the Perseverance Fire Co. of Souderton, where he was currently serving as Assistant Engineer. Bob also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Bob enjoyed spending time at various car shows with his classic 1974 corvette, he also enjoyed spending his free time traveling to "unique" destinations. He loved to spend time with family and enjoyed his grandchildren. Bob was also an avid listener to KYW news radio.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: K. James, Greiser and his wife Melissa of Souderton and Kevin Greiser, of Souderton, a daughter Michelle O'Rourke and her husband Russell of Telford. Five grandchildren, Ken, Joseph, Kyle, Emily and Benjamin. A brother Jeff Greiser and his wife Margie of Red Hill. He was preceded in death by a son Keith A. Greiser, a brother, Steven L. Greiser, and a grandson, Aiden O'Rourke.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Souderton Mennonite Church 105 West Chestnut St. Souderton Pa. 18964. Interment will follow in the Hatfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-12 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Perseverance Fire Company of Souderton P.O Box 64371, 266 North Second St., Souderton Pa. 18964. Or Meals on Wheels, 259 North 2nd St. Souderton Pa. 18964 www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019