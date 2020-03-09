Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Karen K. Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Karen K. Gallagher Obituary
Rev. Karen K. Gallagher, 65, of Lansdale, PA, passed away Mar. 7, 2020. She was the wife of Monty Gallagher; mother of Ryan Gallagher and his wife Amanda; daughter of H. Glenn and the late Mildred Kriebel; sister of David Kriebel and his wife Heide Pickens; and grandmother of Kellan. Friends are invited to her funeral service at 11am on Mar. 14, 2020, at Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA, where family will receive friends 9:30-10:45am. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -