Rev. Karen K. Gallagher, 65, of Lansdale, PA, passed away Mar. 7, 2020. She was the wife of Monty Gallagher; mother of Ryan Gallagher and his wife Amanda; daughter of H. Glenn and the late Mildred Kriebel; sister of David Kriebel and his wife Heide Pickens; and grandmother of Kellan. Friends are invited to her funeral service at 11am on Mar. 14, 2020, at Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA, where family will receive friends 9:30-10:45am. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020