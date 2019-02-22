The Reporter Obituaries
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Karen F. Knaefler, 56, of Telford, PA died February 21, 2019 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Laura (Whittaker) Knaefler. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Church, 820 Souderton Road (Route 113), Souderton, PA 18964, where friends may view and meet with the family from 10am to time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: , 1617 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 23, 2019
