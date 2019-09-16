|
Karen A. Koch, of Lansdale, PA died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home. She was 61.
She was the wife of Daniel R. Koch.
Born in Alexandria, VA, she was the daughter of Harold Van Sant and his wife Betty of Florida and the late Gervaise Stappen Van Sant.
Karen grew up in the Hatboro area and was a 1976 graduate of Upper Moreland High School. Karen was a very driven and always working hard to improve her life and career. From working as a hairdresser immediately after graduating in and around Philadelphia to a bartender in the Chalfont area before accepting an Inspector position with Merck where she has been for over 20 years.
However, there was more to Karen then just work. Pug dogs were a passion for her and she loved spending time with her special "Shadoe", spending time outdoors in nature, taking walks in the park and hot air balloon rides. She enjoyed traveling and it began when she married in Jamaica and honeymooned in Hawaii. After that, there were several trips to the Caribbean, especially St. Lucia.
In addition to her husband and father, Karen is survived by her brothers, Scott Van Sant and his wife Barb of Easton and Rick Van Sant and his wife Hope of Tobyhanna. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and best friend Barbara Thompson.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00PM until a time of sharing at 7:00PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 1801. Her interment will be held privately.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019