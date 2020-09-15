Karen L. Clarke (née Ferguson) of Lansdale, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 11, 2020, at the age of 56. Karen graduated from North Penn High School and worked for over 30 years as a retail manager for Toys R Us. Karen was an avid reader and loved to ski. She was a Phillies and Flyers fan, like her dad. She devoted her free time to her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. In addition to her husband, Denis Brophy, Karen is survived by her daughter Kelly (Steve) and her grandchildren Adam, Kara, and Kaci. Also surviving are her mother Barbara; stepmother Dorothy; sisters Barbara, Keri, Deborah, Jennifer, and Rosemary; brothers Thomas, Terrence, Andrew, David, and Michael; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank P. Ferguson, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
. Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home in Lansdale.