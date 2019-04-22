|
|
Kathleen M. Drew, 95, of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Livingston, NJ, passed away peacefully in her niece’s home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born August 20, 1923 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Marie (McCartie) Towle and wife of the late Harold (Don) Drew. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Donald Drew and wife Mary Jane of Westbrook, CT; Joseph Drew and wife Susan of Rockaway, NJ; Kathleen Drew of Livingston, NJ; grandchildren Jessica, James, Joseph Jr., Bryan, and Kassia; and many nieces and nephews, notably her niece, Mary Macchi, who cared for her in her later years. She is predeceased by her brothers, Harry Towle, Donald Towle, Charlie Towle, Tom Towle, Joseph Towle, and her sister, Jo Macchi. Kathleen was a poised and intelligent woman who loved to read and travel the world with her late husband, Don. In her younger years, she was the proud graduate of one of the first classes of women at Chestnut Hill College, and throughout her life, she was always happiest on the deck of a cruise ship or in a lounge chair on the New Jersey Shore, where she enjoyed spending time with her family. Always elegant and well put-together, she welcomed everyone with a listening ear, an open heart, and a bowl of candy. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by her loving tenderness. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, April 26th at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, PA. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019