Kathleen McAlanis Yucha, 75, of Souderton, died Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Yucha, her husband of 53 years. Born July 13, 1943 in Dundalk, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Clara (Dobson) McAlanis. Mrs. Yucha was employed as a Registered Nurse for 43 years, retiring from Lansdale Hospital in 2010. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, John McAlanis of Sunbury, PA; her in-laws, Dee and Ed Doman of Lansdale; and nephew, Edward McAlanis (Lindalee) of Stevens, PA, and their children, Avery Grace and Alexa Ann. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. March 13, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019