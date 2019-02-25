The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Road
Hatfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Road
Hatfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Yucha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Yucha


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Yucha Obituary
Kathleen McAlanis Yucha, 75, of Souderton, died Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Yucha, her husband of 53 years. Born July 13, 1943 in Dundalk, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Clara (Dobson) McAlanis. Mrs. Yucha was employed as a Registered Nurse for 43 years, retiring from Lansdale Hospital in 2010. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, John McAlanis of Sunbury, PA; her in-laws, Dee and Ed Doman of Lansdale; and nephew, Edward McAlanis (Lindalee) of Stevens, PA, and their children, Avery Grace and Alexa Ann. Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. March 13, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now