Kathryn “Kay” (Hockman) Clemens, 94, of Sellersville, PA; formerly of Souderton, PA went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Community at Rockhill. She was the loving wife of the late Lester S. Clemens for 70 years. Kay was born in Perkasie, PA to the late George L. Hockman and the late Eva (Detweiler) Hockman. She graduated from Sell-Perk High School in Perkasie, PA and Grand View Hospital School of Nursing in Sellersville, PA. Kay was a charter member of Calvary Church of Souderton where she was very active on the Mission Board, serving as a deaconess, teaching Sunday school and volunteering. Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with family. She and her husband traveled to six continents to visit missionaries and ministries that they supported. Kay was an avid reader who enjoyed exercising and walking. Kay has been dedicated to sharing her faith in many ways – in word and deed. Her goal was to live by her life’s verse – Joshua 1:9 (Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go). To her family, she showed Christ’s love by loving her family and serving in various ways by sharing her time, skills and resources. She constantly looked out for the best interest of others – including her husband of more than 70 years before his passing. She demonstrated her faith by serving her Savior in ways of encouraging others, serving others and sharing with others both in her local community, this region and around the world. She also volunteered at Grand View Hospital for more than 25 years as an aide. In her final days, she leaned heavily upon Jesus knowing He was constantly with her and allowed her to be strong and courageous. Kathryn is survived by three sons, Gerald L. Clemens & wife, MaryAnne of Souderton, PA., Philip A. Clemens & wife, Linda of Souderton, PA., Stephen D. Clemens & wife, Christine of Minneapolis, MN; four grandsons, David J. Clemens & wife, Kara of Homer, AK, Bradley J. Clemens & wife, Traci of Sierra Vista, AZ, Micah W. Clemens & wife, Andrea of Amman, Jordan, Zachary B. Clemens of Chicago, IL; five granddaughters, Janine K. Shinn & husband, Scott of Souderton, PA, Julie Clemens of Souderton, PA, Beth College & husband, Paul of Spring City, PA, Karla J. Kane & husband, Michael of Telford, PA, Ruth C. Harris & husband, Brett of Shelby, NC; nineteen great-grandchildren – Jude, Eva, Leah, Shirley, Andres, Juan, Joel, Jason, Jessica, Jillian, Sylvia, Clyde, Seth, Blake, Tate, Toby, Ian, Peter, and Linus and a sister, Ruth Senior of Perkasie, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Miriam Detweiler, and two brothers, Russell and Warren Hockman. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Calvary Church Cemetery in Souderton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mission Fund or Benevolent Fund c/o Calvary Church, 820 Souderton Road (Route 113), Souderton, PA, 18964. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
.