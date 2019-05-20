|
Kathryn F. Cummings “Snookie”, 88, of North Wales, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Gwynedd Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lansdale. She was the wife of the late Darwin D. Cummings for 67 years prior to his passing in May, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 5th at the Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on May 22, 2019