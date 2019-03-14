|
Kathryn Arlene (Daub) Wonsidler, devoted wife of the late Earl Wonsidler, peacefully entered the arms of our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born, March 16, 1928 in Lansdale, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ida Daub and sister of the late Betty Daub. Kathryn is survived by two children, Sherry (Mike) Sonneborn of Bloomington, IN and Craig (Baerbel) Wonsidler of Perkasie, PA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jason (Jaime) Sonneborn, David (Jess) Sonneborn, Jennifer (Charles) Sonneborn Laughlin, Joshua Wonsidler and Sarah Wonsidler; and great grandchildren, Rice, Hadley, Leila, Julius, Eleanore, and Oliver. Kathryn was a registered nurse for over 20 years working at both Grand View Hospital and North Penn Hospital. She was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for all the Philadelphia teams. Kathryn loved to read and she was rarely seen without at book at her side. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and her dogs. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 1:30-2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 500 W. Main St., Lansdale. Burial will be at Trinity Great Swamp UCC Cemetery, Spinnerstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 500 W. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446 or to Grand View Auxillary, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019