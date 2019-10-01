|
|
Kenneth Brunt, 97, of Worcester, PA, died September 29, 2019. He was the husband of Lois (Landis) Brunt, father of R. Terence Brunt (Denise) and Lawrence G. Brunt (Carol); grandfather of 3 and great grandfather of 6. Family will receive friends for the viewing at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA from 6-8pm on Oct. 4, 2019, and again Oct. 5 from 9:30-10:15am. The funeral service will then begin at 10:30am at the funeral home with burial following at Wentz’s U.C.C. Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019