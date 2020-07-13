1/1
Kenneth C. Ehrlich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth C. Ehrlich, 89, of Souderton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. He was the devoted husband of Louise (Lally) Ehrlich. Born in Newark, NJ in 1930, he was a son of the late J. Lester & Rhoda (Aderer) Ehrlich. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the North Pennsmen Barbershop Chorus for 52 years, and a longtime member of St. John’s UCC, Lansdale. Ken devoted much of his time as a volunteer with Grand View Hospital, earning the Maybelle Peters award for outstanding service in 2019. He was employed for many years, owning and operating his own laundry and lawn mower repair businesses, along with working for the Dock Woods Community for 20 years in building maintenance. Outside of work, Ken enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. He could also be found preparing his famous ham for Christmas and Easter. Overall, Ken enjoyed people and will be remembered for the obligation he felt to help others. Surviving, in addition to his wife Louise, are his children, Timothy Ehrlich, Cynthia Czerwonka, Susan Behmlander; his step-son, Donald G. Herko (Francine), Kenneth W. Herko, Richard T. Herko (Dawn); his grandchildren, Kyle Behmlander (Jenelle), Jill Behmlander, Don Zielstorf, Alexis Zielstorf, Sean Herko, William Herko, Matthew Herko, Annika Herko; his great grandchildren, Cora Ellaina and Christian; his niece, Ginny Plihcik (Mike); and his nephew, Ron Ehrlich. Graveside funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to St. John’s UCC, 500 Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved