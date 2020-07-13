Kenneth C. Ehrlich, 89, of Souderton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. He was the devoted husband of Louise (Lally) Ehrlich. Born in Newark, NJ in 1930, he was a son of the late J. Lester & Rhoda (Aderer) Ehrlich. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the North Pennsmen Barbershop Chorus for 52 years, and a longtime member of St. John’s UCC, Lansdale. Ken devoted much of his time as a volunteer with Grand View Hospital, earning the Maybelle Peters award for outstanding service in 2019. He was employed for many years, owning and operating his own laundry and lawn mower repair businesses, along with working for the Dock Woods Community for 20 years in building maintenance. Outside of work, Ken enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. He could also be found preparing his famous ham for Christmas and Easter. Overall, Ken enjoyed people and will be remembered for the obligation he felt to help others. Surviving, in addition to his wife Louise, are his children, Timothy Ehrlich, Cynthia Czerwonka, Susan Behmlander; his step-son, Donald G. Herko (Francine), Kenneth W. Herko, Richard T. Herko (Dawn); his grandchildren, Kyle Behmlander (Jenelle), Jill Behmlander, Don Zielstorf, Alexis Zielstorf, Sean Herko, William Herko, Matthew Herko, Annika Herko; his great grandchildren, Cora Ellaina and Christian; his niece, Ginny Plihcik (Mike); and his nephew, Ron Ehrlich. Graveside funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ken may be made to St. John’s UCC, 500 Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446



